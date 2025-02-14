Punjab home secretary visits Business Facilitation Centre

LAHORE - Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Lahore, where Manager Abid Saleem briefed him about the center’s performance. Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that, on the directives of the chief minister Punjab, the scope of Business Facilitation Centres is being expanded to further facilitate investors. He added that reforms are being introduced in Punjab’s government institutions in line with the “Ease of Doing Business” principles, following the corporate sector model. The secretary Home emphasised that a secure environment is being provided to both the business community and foreign investors. He further mentioned that the system of Business Facilitation Centres across Punjab is being made simpler and more efficient.

During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 45,856 clients have visited the BFCs in Punjab so far. The centre is providing 168 services under one roof from 28 provincial departments and five federal departments. It was also reported that, during the period, 29,823 clients were issued the required documents, while 11,489 clients were provided with guidance.

Director Civil Defense Punjab, Zamir Hussain, accompanied the secretary Home during the visit.