Punjab sets up 'Honhaar Scholarship' help desk for students

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a 'Honhaar Scholarship' help desk has been established to assist students.

Available from 9 AM to 5 PM, students can seek information and resolve complaints via WhatsApp, landline, and social media.

Contact numbers include 042-99231903 and 042-99231904 (landline) or 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999 (WhatsApp). Complaints can also be emailed to complainthonhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk and honhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk.

CM Maryam assured that students should focus solely on their education while the government takes care of their fees, reaffirming her commitment to supporting them like her own children.