Friday, February 14, 2025
Punjab sets up 'Honhaar Scholarship' help desk for students

Punjab sets up 'Honhaar Scholarship' help desk for students
Web Desk
8:31 PM | February 14, 2025
National

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a 'Honhaar Scholarship' help desk has been established to assist students.

Available from 9 AM to 5 PM, students can seek information and resolve complaints via WhatsApp, landline, and social media.

Contact numbers include 042-99231903 and 042-99231904 (landline) or 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999 (WhatsApp). Complaints can also be emailed to complainthonhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk and honhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk.

CM Maryam assured that students should focus solely on their education while the government takes care of their fees, reaffirming her commitment to supporting them like her own children.

Web Desk

National

