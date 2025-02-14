Friday, February 14, 2025
Saudi Arabia confirms alcohol ban at 2034 FIFA World Cup

M Yashal
7:56 PM | February 14, 2025
Sports

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that alcohol will not be sold during the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which the kingdom will host across five cities.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UK, reaffirmed the country’s stance in an interview on Thursday, stating, "Rather like our weather, it's a dry country. At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol, but plenty of fun can be had without it. It's not 100% necessary."

He further emphasized that while visitors are welcome to enjoy alcohol elsewhere after leaving Saudi Arabia, the nation will not alter its cultural values to accommodate external expectations.

Saudi Arabia was officially announced as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup in December 2024, becoming the second Middle Eastern country to stage the tournament after Qatar in 2022.

The event will be held across 15 stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, and the futuristic city of Neom. Notably, the 2034 edition will be the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, marking a historic expansion of the competition.

M Yashal

Sports

