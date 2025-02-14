Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Second death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed

Second death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed
NEWS WIRE
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  - The 2nd death anniversary of renowned Pakistani actor, broadcaster, and literary icon Zia Mohyeddinn was observed on Thursday.   He was born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad. He had a distinguished career spanning acting, directing, broadcasting and literature.  He gained international fame with his role in the British film Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked extensively in theatre and television in both Pakistan and the UK.  Zia Mohyeddin was widely recognised for his deep, resonant voice and exceptional narration skills.  He hosted the iconic Zia Mohyeddin Show in the 1970s and later served as the president of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi, where he played a key role in nurturing young talent.   For his contributions to literature and performing arts, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2012.

He passed away on February 13, 2023, at the age of 91 after a brief illness.

Sargodha Commissioner visits Thalassemia, Hemophilia Centre

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025