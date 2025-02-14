Senate passes three key bills

The , during its 346th session on Friday, passed three significant bills while four reports from various Senate Standing Committees were presented before the Upper House.

The reports included amendments to the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021, the Service Tribunals Act, 1973, and the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023. Additionally, a report detailing the names, designations, and domiciles of employees appointed in the Agricultural Development Bank over the last decade was laid before the Senate.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, on behalf of Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, also presented a copy of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a Money Bill, by Article 73 of the Constitution.

During the legislative proceedings, the Senate unanimously passed three bills aimed at combating human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and the exploitation of young girls sent abroad. Introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, the bills include:

The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025

All three bills were approved clause by clause with no opposition, reflecting a consensus on addressing these critical issues.