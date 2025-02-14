Shaza engaging Huawei to advance Pak cloud infrastructure

ISLAMABAD - Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, held a meeting with Barry Xu, Vice President of ME&CA Cloud at Huawei, to discuss the advancement of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure under the government’s Cloud First Policy.

The discussions focused on the establishment of a dedicated Pakistan Cloud Region, aimed at enhancing public sector operations and accelerating digital transformation.

Additionally, the Minister proposed the development of Pakistan’s first GPU-based AI Cloud, designed to support large-scale AI models and deep learning applications, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated, “Pakistan is committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies that align with our vision for a robust digital economy. By collaborating with global leaders like Huawei, we aim to strengthen our digital infrastructure, empower startups, and foster innovation that benefits our youth and economy.”

Barry Xu reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to Pakistan’s IT and AI sectors, recognizing the country’s potential as a regional IT hub. Both the sides explored avenues for enabling Pakistani startups to leverage Huawei’s advanced resources.

They agreed to finalize strategies and expand collaboration during the upcoming Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum in Islamabad, according to an official statement issued here.