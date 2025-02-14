Sindh extends heavy vehicle entry hours in Karachi

Sindh ministers met with a delegation of transporters to address industry concerns and rising road accidents, announcing an extension of entry hours for heavy vehicles in Karachi.

The meeting, attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Law Minister Zia Lanjar, Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and senior officials, focused on traffic restrictions and vehicle regulations. Memon informed transporters that heavy vehicles can now enter the city from 10 PM to 6 AM, an extension of one hour.

The Sindh government emphasized collaboration with transporters while urging them to register vehicles in Sindh and obtain fitness certificates to ensure road safety. Minister Zia Lanjar warned against actions disrupting traffic flow, stating that public inconvenience would not be tolerated.

Transporters welcomed the government’s initiatives and pledged compliance with vehicle registration and safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Karachi has witnessed a surge in traffic accidents, with 107 fatalities in the first 45 days of 2025, including men, women, and children. The Chhipa Welfare Association reported that at least 1,493 people were injured in these accidents, highlighting the urgency of road safety measures.