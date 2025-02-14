Sindh mandates physical fitness certificate for all heavy vehicles

Dumper trucks will now be allowed on roads only from 10pm to 6am, says Sharjeel Memon.

KARACHI - The Sindh government has imposed a ban on unregistered vehicles from being driven on the roads.

Addressing a press conference in the port city, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that complaints had been received about the Excise Department not issuing number plates. However, he clarified that the department currently has 80,000 number plates that vehicle owners have not collected.

He further said that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Cooperation has issued barcodes for water tankers to verify their fitness, adding that any unregistered tankers or those without the relevant barcode will not be allowed to operate.

Memon also noted that all heavy traffic vehicles will now be required to have a fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government. Due time has been given for compliance and vehicles entering from other provinces must also obtain a fitness certificate from Sindh. The minister also stressed that, as per the law, no vehicle can leave a showroom unless it is registered. Showrooms violating this rule after Monday will be sealed, and their vehicles will be confiscated.

Imported vehicles destined for other provinces will also have to be transported via specialised trucks designed to transport vehicles.

Additionally, the timing for dumper trucks in Karachi has been revised. Previously, their permitted hours were from 11pm to 6pm, but they will now be allowed on the roads only from 10pm to 6am. This decision has been made for the convenience of the public and transporters. The move comes in response to the recent surge in traffic accidents in Karachi, where collisions involving dumpers and water tankers have resulted in around 100 fatalities.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court has remanded 11 suspects, including Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chairman Afaq Ahmed, into judicial custody on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the court in a bulletproof vehicle. The prosecutor argued that the accused had incited violence and arson, which spread fear among the public. He stated that Afaq Ahmed’s instructions led to the burning of a tanker in Landhi, which caused widespread fear and disruption.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that Afaq Ahmed’s arrest did not fall under terrorism charges. Afaq Ahmed’s lawyer, Javed Chattari, argued that the burning of the tanker was a result of public frustration with the government’s failure to address their grievances. The prosecutor argued that the burning of the tanker had spread fear throughout the city, justifying the application of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the case. He stated that the accused had committed a serious offense, which warranted severe punishment. The investigation officer stated that the driver and conductor of the tanker were missing, and there were concerns for their safety.

The court, however, rejected the remand request and sent Afaq Ahmed to jail instead. After the hearing, Afaq Ahmed spoke to the media, stating that he was being punished for raising his voice for the city.

He alleged that the government was supporting the “dumper truck mafia” and that the Pakistan Peoples Party was fully exposed in this matter.

The police of different police stations have registered cases against bus and dumper drivers for driving recklessly as a result three citizens including a woman lost their lives.

The Mochko police have registered a case related to the accident in which a motorcyclist named Siddique was crushed by a dumper truck in Msharraf Colony on February 11. Following the accident the police arrested the dumper driver.

Moreover, a case has been registered against the bus driver Munir involved in an accident in which a 24-year-old woman, Ayesha, wife of Faiqar Muhammad, riding a motorcycle, was crushed under the wheels of a bus on Hub River Road on February 10.