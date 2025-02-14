Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Pink Games Week begins

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - The inaugural ceremony of Sindh Pink Games Week, organized by SZABIST College Larkana in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, was held on Thursday.  The event was inaugurated by the special guest, Principal of SZABIST College, Faheem Ali Solangi, Sports Officer of Colleges Shafqat Mahfooz Makani, and other dignitaries. Girls students from various educational institutions participated in the Pink Games. On the first day, exciting matches of chess and dodgeball were held. After a tough competition, the final match of chess was played between the teams of SZABIST College and IBA Public School Larkana, in which the Szabaist College team defeated the IBA School team to claim the championship title. The dodgeball final was played between IBA Public School and Szabaist College where after a fierce competition, the IBA team defeated the Szabaist team by 2.1 points to win the championship.  On this occasion, the special guest, Principal Faheem Ali Solangi, and Sports Officer Shafqat Mahfooz Makani distributed trophies, medals, certificates, and awards to the players of the winning and runner-up teams and congratulated them. This event was a significant opportunity to promote sports and highlight the talents of young individuals.

Karachi sees surge in traffic accidents as govt moves to strengthen road safety

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025