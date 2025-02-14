Sindh Pink Games Week begins

LARKANA - The inaugural ceremony of Sindh Pink Games Week, organized by SZABIST College Larkana in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, was held on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by the special guest, Principal of SZABIST College, Faheem Ali Solangi, Sports Officer of Colleges Shafqat Mahfooz Makani, and other dignitaries. Girls students from various educational institutions participated in the Pink Games. On the first day, exciting matches of chess and dodgeball were held. After a tough competition, the final match of chess was played between the teams of SZABIST College and IBA Public School Larkana, in which the Szabaist College team defeated the IBA School team to claim the championship title. The dodgeball final was played between IBA Public School and Szabaist College where after a fierce competition, the IBA team defeated the Szabaist team by 2.1 points to win the championship. On this occasion, the special guest, Principal Faheem Ali Solangi, and Sports Officer Shafqat Mahfooz Makani distributed trophies, medals, certificates, and awards to the players of the winning and runner-up teams and congratulated them. This event was a significant opportunity to promote sports and highlight the talents of young individuals.