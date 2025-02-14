South Green book berth in Rangers Cup Basketball final

LAHORE - South Green secured a place in the Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Boys’ Basketball Tournament final after defeating Malir District 52-42 in the second semifinal at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. Officials from the Commissioner Karachi Office, including Ahmer Pasha, Ali Gohar, and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, along with DSR Rangers Farooq Bhatti, witnessed the thrilling match. For the winning team, Zain-ul-Abideen Channa scored 20 points, while Hasan Ali and Daniyal Khan Marwat contributed 15 points each. On the opposing side, Sameer Saleem managed 14 points, Raza Ahmed 12, and Abdul Qadir 10 for Malir District.

Zahid Malik, Aamir Ashraf, Zaeema Khatoon, Muhammad Al-Sharaf, Naeem Ahmed, and Abbas Khan officiated the match as referees and technical officials.

Before the match, Ghulam Muhammad Khan led prayers for the mother of Shahid Satti, Secretary of SJAS. It was also announced that a special prayer will be held at the Commissioner’s Office mosque on Friday for the success of the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy.