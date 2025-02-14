Term of incumbent Ogra chairman set to expire but search for replacement not in sight

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is seriously heading towards malfunction, with no chance of appointment of the new chairman of the regulator through the competitive process, as only one and a half weeks are remaining in the tenure of the incumbent chairman while search for the replacement has not even started.

The 4-year term of chairman OGRA, appointed during the PTI era, and member finance will end in a week and a half, while the post of member gas is already vacant, official source told The Nation. The incumbent Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan was appointed by the PTI government for a term of four years which is about to expire during the last week of February.

Usually the federal government starts the process for the appointment of the new chairman three to four months before the incumbent chairman’s tenure end, however, this time the Cabinet Division has not yet advertised the vacancy for the appointment of a new chairman OGRA, sources said. The possibility of appointing a new chairman OGRA on time through the competitive process has vanished, sources said. The Authority comprises of chairman/chairperson and three members; including Member (Gas), Member (Finance) and Member (Oil). They can serve for maximum two terms subject to retirement on attaining the age of 65 years. Chairman and members are being appointed by federal government through a competitive process on tenure basis in accordance with the provisions of the OGRA Ordinance.

The tenure of member oil was expired last year, however he was granted another four years term by the government, Member Finance has also been granted three months extension, which was further extended for three months till the end of February 2025, which is about to expire by the end of the ongoing month. The post of Member Gas is already vacant and has been advertised multiple times. The vacancy for Member Gas was advertised for the third time, but no appointment has been made yet, the source said. However, the source said that short listing for the post of Member Gas has been done and now the interview process will take place. Similarly, the hiring process for the Member Finance has already been initiated, the short listing of the candidates has already been completed and now the candidates will be called for the interview, the source said. However, the source said that the federal government is empowered to extend the term of the chairman OGRA to avoid the malfunctioning of the regulator.