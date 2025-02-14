Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Transgender person shot dead in bedroomin Charsadda

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  A transgender person was shot dead by gunmen in Charsadda district, police said on Thursday. Police investigators said unidentified assailants opened fire on a transgender person in the jurisdiction of City Police Station in Tehsil Bazaar, Charsadda. As a result, the victim died on the spot. The transgender person was later identified by police as Gorgora, who was present inside his bedroom. Following the incident, the police took the body into custody and transferred it to DHQ Hospital for postmortem examination. The city police registered a case against an unknown accused with no arrest made yet. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025