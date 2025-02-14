Transgender person shot dead in bedroomin Charsadda

PESHAWAR - A transgender person was by gunmen in Charsadda district, police said on Thursday. Police investigators said unidentified assailants opened fire on a transgender person in the jurisdiction of City Police Station in Tehsil Bazaar, Charsadda. As a result, the victim died on the spot. The transgender person was later identified by police as Gorgora, who was present inside his bedroom. Following the incident, the police took the body into custody and transferred it to DHQ Hospital for postmortem examination. The city police registered a case against an unknown accused with no arrest made yet. Further investigation was underway.