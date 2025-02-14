Trapped in a Cul-de-sac

No sight is more moving than witnessing Gazans going back to their homes, which have been completely razed to rubble by the ruthless IDF. Israel’s wanton destruction of Gaza has left 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure damaged, which includes health facilities and educational institutions, apart from houses. The 15-month unrestrained war has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians (the actual figure) disproportionally. Half of them are women and children, and most of them are buried under the rubble. For Gazans, the first task, after reaching Gaza, is to find the corpses of their loved ones and reinter them with religious obligations. Overall, the fragile cease-fire has brought some respite to the lives of hapless Palestinians.

However, the cease-fire doesn’t seem to be long-lasting. Once the Israeli hostages are released, the truce will collapse. Also, the latest hiatus can be linked to Israel’s strategy to shift its focus toward Operation “Iron Wall” in Jenin, which started immediately after the cease-fire with Hamas. So far, this so-called operation has killed more than 50 people and displaced more than 40,000 Palestinians from the Jenin refugee camp. This strategy worked for Israel in November last year when Israel sought cessation of hostilities with Hezbollah only to shift its focus toward Syria, which led to the fall of Assad and subsequent occupation of Syrian land by Israel. Therefore, one can be sure that no move from Israel is devoid of malicious intention.

In the armistice deal, Israel agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to Gaza, but recently, it has banned the UNRWA in Palestine, alleging it of harboring Hamas militants. This ban will have severe repercussions as UNRWA is the only humanitarian agency assisting Palestinians on a wider scale. The agency is responsible for providing basic sine qua non, like food, medicines, and education, to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. The ban primarily bars the agency from working in the West Bank and Jerusalem, but it will also affect the agency’s work in the Gaza Strip. If such happens, the survival of Gazans in the war-battered Gaza will be difficult.

Through these tactics, Netanyahu and his acolytes in the West, especially his mainstay, the US, are trying to force Palestinians to leave Gaza once and for all in order to fully occupy it. Trump’s recent statement to own Gaza has triggered debate across the world. While the idea itself is nonsensical, the mercurial nature of Trump can’t be glossed over at any point. Trump and his entourage are seeking ways to evacuate Gaza under the guise of building it, forcing the Palestinians to some other locations like Jordan and Egypt. Such occupation and displacement are a sheer violation of international law, but both the US and Israel have little to no concern for human rights and international law. However, Jordan and Egypt have outright rejected the plan, but withstanding the upcoming pressures and sanctions if the US is to materialize the plan will test the true resilience of both countries.

Since the cease-fire has finally come into force, the next task is to penalize the war criminals. But who or what body will do that? The only body that was established to penalize war criminals is facing sanctions from the United States. Trump has recently imposed financial and travel sanctions on the ICC for issuing an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for his war crimes and genocide in Gaza, calling it an “illegitimate and baseless action.” The United Nations and more than 80 member states of the ICC have condemned the move. This is not the first time the US has imposed sanctions on the ICC; in June 2020, it sanctioned the then-prosecutor of the ICC for conducting investigations in Afghanistan against the alleged war crimes committed by the US. If the US doesn’t adopt such a Janus-faced policy toward others to serve its own interest, it will put at stake the raison d’état of realism and realpolitik.

Meanwhile, even post-cease-fire, the Muslim countries have not changed their heartless demeanor toward Palestinians. Unfortunately, 65,000 deaths and the displacement of entire Gaza have failed to prick the conscience of 2 billion Muslims. They are merely playing the role of passive spectators. No Muslim country has shown commitment to building Gaza and helping Gazans through food, medicines, and clothes. Had Muslims taken these responsibilities, Trump would not have proposed the idea of owning and rebuilding Gaza.

Although the war has not ended, Israel, emboldened by the unbridled impunity and carte blanche from the United States, may invade Gaza again, once all its hostages are freed. This time, Israel will try to force Gazans to leave Rafah and cross the border of Egypt. It will not hesitate to demolish the remnants of Gaza and kill Palestinians under the pretext of fighting Hamas as its captives will no longer be in Hamas custody. If such happens, no one can stop the region from engulfing in a protracted war.

All this—the UNRWA banned, the ICC handicapped, US-Israel expansionism, and Muslims’ insouciant attitude— has trapped Palestinians in a cul-de-sac where it seems to have no way out for the time being. Despite this, the Palestinian resistance has not shattered but has stood firm and become more resolute than ever. The intrepid Hamas, too, doesn’t seem to be backing down. The interloper, Israel, has gained nothing in this 15-month war but has lost billions of dollars in return. Israel is exhausted from the war, but Palestinians are not. Palestinians care a mete for lives and wealth in the struggle for their legitimate cause. Their today’s sacrifice is the harbinger of enteral peace and liberation to come. In short, the freedom of Palestinians is inevitable and the day is not far when six million Handalas all across the world will return to their pure land.

Sajjad Hussain

The writer is a Political Science graduate from Punjab University, hailing from Skardu.