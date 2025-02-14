Friday, February 14, 2025
Turkish Ties

February 14, 2025
Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad comes at a crucial time, and it lived up to its high expectations. The Turkish leader was welcomed not only by Pakistan’s civilian leadership but also by its military, reflecting the deep significance of the visit.

The reason for this warm reception is clear. Pakistan and Turkey share strong historical and cultural ties, as well as a distinct geopolitical outlook that emphasises independence in an increasingly polarised world. It is encouraging to see both nations actively working to strengthen their relationship. The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed between the two countries are a welcome development, especially as Pakistan seeks to boost investment following a period of macroeconomic stabilisation. Turkish investment would be a valuable addition to the country’s growing investment portfolio. Pakistan’s cultural affinity with Turkey makes it particularly open to Turkish investments, perhaps even more so than to those from other parts of the world.

Military cooperation remains a key pillar of the Pakistan-Turkey relationship. Both nations have spent the past seven decades on the periphery of Western military alliances—receiving equipment and assistance while never being fully embraced. Turkey’s development of an indigenous military-industrial complex, alongside Pakistan’s own advancements in defence capabilities, reflects a shared trajectory.

The prospect of further collaboration on defence projects will benefit both nations, allowing them to strengthen their sovereignty and expand their strategic autonomy. Pakistan must now ensure that Turkish investors receive the same level of respect and facilitation as all foreign investors. Any bureaucratic hurdles that stand in the way of Turkish investment should be swiftly addressed to maximise the potential of this deepening partnership.

