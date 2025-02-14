Abu Yahya’s When Life Begins, the English translation of Jab Zindagi Shuru Hogi, is a profound exploration of Islamic eschatology, presented through a compelling narrative. The novel engages readers by blending deep spiritual insights with an engaging story that is both thought-provoking and enlightening.

The central character, Abdullah, embarks on a journey of faith, grappling with concepts related to the Day of Judgment and the afterlife. Guided by Saleh, who serves as a mentor and interpreter of divine messages, Abdullah navigates a world where faith, goodness, and personal responsibility are integral to one’s destiny. This journey makes the story both realistic and impactful.

One of the novel’s key themes is eschatology—the study of the end times. Yahya effectively conveys Islamic beliefs about the end of the world, resurrection, and the fate of the soul in a manner that is both accessible and engaging. The story underscores the importance of faith and righteous living, showing how moral values and adherence to divine teachings can guide one’s soul in the afterlife. This theme highlights the significance of living with piety and ethics in Islam.

Accountability is another key theme. The novel emphasizes that everyone is responsible for their actions during their lifetime and that these actions will have consequences in the afterlife. Abdullah’s experiences serve as a reminder that even the smallest actions matter in the larger scheme of divine justice.

When Life Begins has been well-received, particularly for its ability to simplify complex theological concepts. Many readers have found it to be life-changing, offering a clearer understanding of the afterlife, thereby strengthening their faith. The novel’s simple yet impactful narrative has resonated with many, making it a valuable contribution to contemporary Islamic literature.

However, some critics feel that while the novel does a great job of presenting religious concepts, it avoids delving into more complex philosophical discussions about life after death. Nevertheless, many readers appreciate its simplicity. The author blends reality and fiction to better illustrate religious ideas, and in the preface, Yahya encourages readers to think critically before accepting the narrative as fact.

In conclusion, When Life Begins is a landmark work in Islamic literature, offering a thought-provoking exploration of faith, ethics, and the afterlife. It has become a popular read and has been translated into numerous languages. For those interested in learning about the Islamic perspective on life after death, Abu Yahya’s work is an essential read.

MARIA HAMEED,

Karachi.