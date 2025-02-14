Yango Pakistan joined hands with Elixs Bikes to introduce affordable EV bikes for partner’s drivers

Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Elixs Bikes to introduce affordable electric bikes (EV bikes) for partner’s drivers, with plans to extend the initiative to couriers soon. This collaboration marks a major step towards sustainable and cost-efficient urban mobility. It aims to provide partner’s drivers with eco-friendly alternatives, reducing their reliance on fuel-powered vehicles and offering a more economical mode of transportation.

Through this partnership, Elixs Bikes is offering a 0% markup financing plan for two years, making EV adoption easier and more accessible for partner’s drivers. The initiative aligns with Yango’s commitment to affordable, green mobility solutions, allowing partner’s drivers and couriers to save on fuel expenses while contributing to a cleaner environment.

“At Yango, we believe in empowering our partner’s drivers and couriers as a next step with smarter, more affordable transportation options,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “Our partnership with Elixs Bikes is a breakthrough, providing drivers and couriers access to cost-efficient electric bikes, reducing operating expenses, and supporting the shift toward a greener, more sustainable future. As Pakistan moves towards its sustainability goals, this collaboration aligns with the country’s vision for eco-friendly urban mobility. By making electric vehicles more accessible, we’re helping to create a cleaner, more sustainable transportation ecosystem for our partner’s drivers, couriers, customers and future generations.”

“Elixs is proud to be at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in Pakistan. By partnering with Yango Pakistan, we’re not only providing affordable, green transportation solutions for partner’s drivers and couriers but also taking a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions in urban areas. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to driving the future of sustainable mobility, making EV bikes accessible, affordable, and practical for everyday use,” said Muhammad Dawood Ahmad, CEO of Elixs Bikes.

By integrating EV bikes into the mobility ecosystem, this initiative supports lower carbon emissions and aligns with global sustainability efforts. Rising fuel costs have made cost-effective alternatives a necessity. Yango’s partnership with Elixs Bikes offers a practical, long-term solution for partner’s drivers and couriers seeking financially viable and environmentally friendly options.

This partnership marks an important milestone in urban mobility innovation, reinforcing Yango’s mission to continuously improve transportation solutions while benefiting drivers, couriers and the environment.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company headquartered in Dubai, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango’s multi-functional app offers several digital city services across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Yango's multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

For more information, please contact: pr@yango.com