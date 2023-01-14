Share:

HYDERABAD - The World Bank’s co-team leader for Sindh Irrigation and Water Transformation (SWAT) project Francios Oni[1]mus has said 116 kilometers long Akram Canal, which springs from Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district, is going to be rehabilitated. At a meeting in the office of Sindh Irrigation and Drain[1]age Authority (SIDA) here on Friday Onimus apprised that after the rehabilitation the canal would start tak[1]ing water as per its capacity of 4,200 cusecs, up from the existing peak of 2,700 cusecs. He recalled that the canal was commissioned in 1964 with a capacity of 4,200 cusecs but it could carry a maximum of 2,700 cusecs because of tech[1]nical faults. He said under the project the canal would un[1]dergo lining, reinforcement of its embankments, hydrau[1]lic structure head regulators and cross regulators besides construction of some bridges and retaining wall. According to Onimus, the lining work would be carried out on a stretch of 59 km from Reduced Distance (RD) 0 to RD 19 where the canal’s struc[1]ture was in a bad shape. He told that an 11 km long retain[1]ing wall over the banks of the canal would be built in Hyder[1]abad from RD 0 to RD 39.