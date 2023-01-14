Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two persons were shot dead in different areas of Chakri and Chontra apparently over land disputes, informed sources on Friday. An inmate has allegedly committed suicide in the cell of Adiala Jail, whereas, three persons including a child suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage blast, they added. Police registered case and began investigation, they said. According to sources, a man namely Muzamil Shah employed in a housing society was shot dead allegedly by the guards of another private housing society over land dispute in Mouza Baghra. The body of deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy, whereas, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and collected evidence. As many as 22 suspects were booked by police under murder and abetment charges and began investigation. In yet another incident, a security supervisor of a private housing society was murdered by the opponents allegedly over land dispute in Chontra. The deceased was identified as Habib Ullah, whose body was moved to hospital for post-mortem. Police registered case and began investigation, sources said. Meanwhile, a condemned prisoner namely Nadim Ahmed ended his life by handing himself with a rope in his cell in Adiala Jail. The body of the deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy. Sources disclosed that Nadim was languishing in Adiala Jail since 2014 for his involvement in kidnapping and murder of two kids of his foreign national cousins. In Bangash Colony, unknown dacoit stabbed and injured a 23-yearold man namely Habib Ullah for showing resistance during a dacoit bid. Rescue 1122 moved the injured man to hospital for medical treatment. Sources said the dacoit snatched the mobile from man and fled from scene. In Kashmir Colony, a couple and kid suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage blast and was moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment.