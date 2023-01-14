Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons got killed and three injured in separate accidents. In the first accident, a young man Zahoor Shah r/o Marariya died when he was hit by a train near Attock Railway Station. In another accident, a young boy Arsalan Shakir r/o Jand died while his friend Shahmir received serious injuries when the car they were traveling by collided with a roadside tree. In the third accident, three teenage students received multiple injuries when their speedy motorcycle collided with an electric pole near Ghora Chowk. The injured students were identified as Daniyal s/o Afaq, Qaisar Abbas s/o Saeed Hussain and Habib s/o Fazal Karim. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Jand and DHQ Hospital Attock.