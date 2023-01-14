Share:

ISLAMABAD - The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow (Saturday). The probe team will stay in UAE for a week to collect details of Arshad Sharif’s meetings and contacts he made in his last days. The special JIT will then visit Nairobi on January 15 to collect evidence regarding the murder of the renowned journalist. The team will probe two brothers Khurram and Waqar, who accompanied Sharif while he was in Kenya.