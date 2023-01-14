Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar said on Friday that political dissolution will prove to be beneficial for them.

The PTI leader said, “There was a chance that they will not be allowed to dissolve assemblies, as of now they have crossed that hurdle and now the nation is afraid that there will be no elections.”

Asad Umar while slamming the Election Commission (EC) said that there is no doubt that the EC is a biased institute, they issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and Asad Umar. Such an institute should not conduct elections as it is not good for the government, and they have filed a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Former Federal Minister added, “They hope that the court will decide regarding this situation, though they will still contest elections even under the supervision of the current EC.” He said that PTI’s legal team is all set to face the next phases as well.

The PTI stated that it was clearly written in the constitution that elections should be held within 90 days and that no judiciary would ever allow open defiance of the constitution.

Furthermore, he said that elections should be held despite the ongoing census.