QUETTA - Advisor to Chief Minister for Infor[1]mation, Mitha Khan Kakar, has said that the popularity of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Zhob Divi[1]sion was increasing day by day, adding that development schemes, including construction of dams, roads and schools worth Rs. six bil[1]lion, had been executed in Kakar Khorasan area of Zhob without any discrimination.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press with Abdul Rehman Mardanzai, Malik Rafiullah Kakar, and Sardar Faizu Kakar, tribal elders of Kakar Khorasan Zhob, who an[1]nounced to join BAP, here on Friday.

Kakar said large number of people from Kakar Khorasan were going to join Balochistan Awami in a mam[1]moth public meeting to be arranged in Kakar Khorasan area of Zhob in Balochistan in February, 2023, add[1]ing that party would not end if a few persons left the party.

He said that no one would be al[1]lowed to take the people hostage in Gwadar, adding that everyone had the right to hold peaceful protest, but the blockade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that Moulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, leader of Haq Du Tehreek, Gwadar did not take care of the integrity of the province and the country and provoked the people against the state.

On the occasion, tribal elder of Kakar Khorasan Abdul Rehman Mar[1]danzai, Malik Rafiullah Kakar, Sardar Faizu Kakar, along with large num[1]ber of their tribesmen, announced to join Balochistan Awami Party.