ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) from 16-20 January in Davos, Switzerland. He will be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, the foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday. The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues at the invitation of President of the WEF. The WEF annually brings together political and business leaders to identify pathways to overcome economic, social, and environmental challenges. This year’s Forum is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”. The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability. He will highlight the developing world’s perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity. The Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.