DIR UPPER - Body of a missing Moharrer of Dir Prison was found here on Friday from the under-ground portion of an under construction mosque. The Moharrer Qayoom Khan son of Mohammad Sher was returning home after performing his duty at night on January 10 but went missing. After his disappearance, the deceased family contacted the Dir Prison staff to locate him, as his cell phone was also out of order. On Friday his dead body was found from the under-construction mosque in Dir Upper. Local police said that an FIR has been registered and further investigation into the case is underway.