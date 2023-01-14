Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf highly commended the outgoing envoy Nong for his significant contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral and parliamentary relations, during a farewell courtesy call by Nong Rong Noon, Ambassador of China in Pakistan. The Speaker said that Pakistan highly valued ironclad friendship with the People’s Republic of China. The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two states had gone from strength to strength due to the consistent, dedicated, and sincere efforts from both sides and the role of the ambassador in these efforts was very significant. The speaker also appreciated the envoy for his arduous work in promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two states. He said such interactions would help in learning from parliamentary experiences of each other and create mutual opportunities under the strategic partnership, particularly through CPEC to work for the benefit of people on both sides of the border. The ambassador expressed gratitude to the speaker for his kind remarks and said that Pakistan was his second home. He had a very fruitful experience and fond memories during his two-year stay in Pakistan. Ambassador Nong maintained that Pakistan-China relationship has a very bright future and he would wish to see further growth in them. He emphasised that China would continue to support Pakistan in pursuit of its national development and objectives. The two sides also discussed the prevailing international and regional situation, expansion of bilateral cooperation, particularly with respect to trade and commerce; and regular people-to-people exchange between Pakistan and China. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and at the end the speaker wished the ambassador success and good luck for his future endeavours.