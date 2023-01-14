Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Saturday chaired a cabinet session to deliberate on 11-point agenda.

The agenda includes the purchase of new aircraft, appointment of Punjab Safe City Authority Managing Director (MD), 225 recruitments in food department, and others.

Sources said that the session would also grant Mianwali the status of division, approve funds for the Supreme Court Bar Association and Sheikhupura Bar Association, and appointment of the vice-chancellor of Faisalabad’s University of Agriculture.