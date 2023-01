Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Pun[1]jab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sor[1]row and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Faisalabad and extend[1]ed sympathies to the bereaved families. He sought a report from the administra[1]tion and directed that the best treatment fa[1]cilities should be pro[1]vided to the injured.