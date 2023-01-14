Share:

Pakistan has been facing ex tremism, terrorism, and mili- - tancy for a very long time. These are grave issues that pose a significant threat to the people of our country and the country itself. These thorny and burning problems have led the people into a state of misery. It has added to the grievances of aggrieved people. However, Pakistan is struggling to combat and counter-terrorism. There is no denying the fact that it has also achieved much in this regard. A recent operation done by the Special Service Group (SSG) in Bannu is one of the remarkable examples. The SSG Commandos killed 25 terrorists who had seized the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Bannu. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers from the Special Service Group foiled the militants’ attempt to escape the facility after their demand to provide them a safe passage to Afghanistan was rejected. It was made clear to the terrorists that there is no question of accepting their demand to let them to go Afghanistan. The TTP, a separate entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan but sharing a similar hardline ideology, are responsible for hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths since emerging in 2007. DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif said in a statement that “Security forces are determined to uphold the writ of the state and committed to rooting out terrorism. He also said that “ all the terrorists had been killed while two SSG Commandos embraced martyrdom and 15 were injured. Our Soldiers have sacrificed their own lives in order to save the lives of our brethren. We salute and appreciate their sacrifices. Such incidents must be encountered with full might and slap for slap policy must be adopted against these mischief-mongers and terrorists. PIRZADA HASSAN RAZA, Sukkur