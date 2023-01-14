Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon while taking serious notice of hoarding and increasing price of wheat has asked the deputy commis[1]sioners of all districts of the division to ensure the selling of flour at Rs. 65/- per kg while the number of discounted flour stalls should also be increased so that the people could be facilitated with the government’s efforts.

He issued such directives to the Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday which was also attended by the Additional Commissioner Sanaul[1]lah Rind, Deputy Director Food Maqsood Hussain Bhambhro, Gen[1]eral Secretary Flour Mills Association Muhammad Yasin and President At[1]ta-Chaki Association Hyderabad Haji Muhammad Memon.

The Commissioner informed that the provincial food department has prepared a comprehensive policy to ensure the selling of low price flour and in this regard, a notification of flour price will be issued after the fix[1]ation of the wheat quota of “Chakis.