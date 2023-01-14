Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested five terrorists belonging to banned outfits from different cities of Punjab.

As per details, the CTD Punjab carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore and arrested five terror suspects.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the five suspects.

In the last week, 22,800 went through security checks in 504 combing operations and138 suspected terrorists were arrested. Whereas 67 kidnapped people were also released.

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials had claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Multan.

CTD officials told media that two or three accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the location under the cover of darkness late in the night.

The terrorists were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi, whereas, weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession by the security officials.