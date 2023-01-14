Share:

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that the dissolution of Punjab Assembly is an important responsibility and he doesn’t want this to be done in haste.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, he said that he has time till tonight and steps will have to be taken to uphold the constitution, but I will take this decision with a heavy heart.

Mr. Rehman went on to say, “My prayer is that whatever decision is taken, it will be for the good of the country and the nation.”

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of Punjab Assembly a day after he obtained a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly amid ruckus and opposition boycott following weeks of political turbulence in the province.

The decision to dissolve the assembly had been taken in a meeting between the chief minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan held at Zaman Park, where senior party leaders were also present.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Punjab CM has signed the summary asking the Governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The PTI leader said that the advice has been sent to the Punjab Governor. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will also be dissolved with the Punjab Assembly.