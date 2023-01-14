Share:

Why is no extra time dedicat ed academically by insti-- tutes for sports and other fun activities so students can enjoy their hobbies without the fear of failing their classes? The benefits of co-curricular activities (CA) are numerous, including self-confidence, communication skills, and good physical health. So far, little importance has been given to studying the relationship between co-curricular activities and exam performance in Pakistan. Consequently, students are living in an environment where they have little idea of how co-curricular activities affect their exam performance or grades. They only give importance to their studies in order to achieve higher grades in exam. There is no easy way to combine studies and extracurricular activities in Pakistan. Pakistani students face immense pressure to succeed academically, which means that many of them cannot find the time to participate in extracurricular activities. Furthermore, there are often inadequate resources and infrastructure to support extracurricular activities. Finally, there is a lack of awareness and appreciation for extracurricular activities in Pakistan, which makes it difficult for students to participate in them. IQRA SHAHZADI, Islamabad.