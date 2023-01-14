Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Dr Mu[1]hammad Zahid Ikram said on Friday a strategy had been evolved for im[1]plementation of the land use rules, and strict legal action would be taken against developers who would violate the law in development of residential schemes. He carried out inspection of legal status of various housing schemes on Narwala Road here. Additional Di[1]rector General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and others accompanied him. The DG visited Chak No 58-JB and 61-JB and expressed displeasure over establishment of housing colonies illegally on the banned lands and di[1]rected the officer concerned to initiate legal action against those responsible. He said that he would visit different areas to check implementation of the land use rules.

TWO KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT ON MOTORWAY

Two persons were killed and six others were injured in road accident near Kamalpur interchange on M-4 Friday. Rescue sources said that a car was on its way when it rammed into a trailer from rear side while overtaking on M-4 near Kamalpur interchange. Consequently, two per[1]sons were killed on the spot while six others suffered critical injuries. The dead identified as Shahryar s/o Azhar Muqeem,20, and Amir Bashir s/o Bashr,24. The injured included Huzaima s/o Bashir Ahmad, Kainat d/o Muzafar , Tehmina d/o Azhar Muqeem, Aarzo Bashir d/o Bashir, Anum Azhar d/o Azhar Muqeem, Meharban s/o Shah[1]jahan. The bodies and injured were rushed to Allied hospital.

RS 119,000 FINE IMPOSED ON PROFITEERS

The price control magistrates im[1]posed fine on 29 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Friday. According to the district admin[1]istration’s spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections of prices of consumer items in different bazaars and markets and found 29 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists. Therefor the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs119,000 on the spot and sealed two shops besides arresting three other shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the magistrates also took action on 22 complaints upload[1]ed on Qeemat App.

RTA ISSUED 11,928 TICKETS DURING 2022

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) issued 11,928 tickets to vehi[1]cles on different violations during the year 2022. Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar said here on Friday that tickets were issued to those vehicles moving on roads without route permits, over[1]charging, overloading and fitness certificates. He said that 3,852 vehicles were also impounded while a fine of Rs 6.2 million was collected from transport[1]ers during the year. He said that legal action was being taken against smoke emitting vehicles in the district. He warned the driver to repair their vehicles, otherwise they would have to face legal action.