The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested another suspect in a case related to leakage of tax information of the family members of former Pakistan army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The suspect, identified as journalist Shahid Aslam, was taken into custody from Lahore for allegedly providing tax record data to Ahman Norani, who shared it on its website in November last, claiming that the former army chief’s immediate and extended family became “billionaire” over the last six months.

The investigation agency had already arrested three officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), who have also been suspended from the job, in the tax record breach case.

Following the incident, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had ordered a probe and he received an interim report in late November last. The report revealed that some people from Lahore and Rawalpindi, who might have had access to the FBR’s system, have been traced.

Vowing to drive the case to its logical conclusion, he said no one could be allowed to access this type of information illegally.