LAHORE - The first-ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Referee MA Course is commencing today (Saturday) here at Football House under the supervision of Porferio J. Barlas, JR, who is the AFC Futsal Referee Instructor. A total of 25 participants from different areas of Pakistan will be able to join the course while the course will be lasting till January 18. The participants include Waseem Hayat, M Ahmad Rauf, Danish Ejaz, Akber Karim, Asadullah, M Omer Iqbal Butt, Ahmed Tariq, Danyal Mumtaz Kiani, M Nadeem Arshad, Zara Iqbal, M Junaid, Sonia Mustafa, Tahir Hussain, Ibrar Ahmed Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Hasnain Mushtaq, M Jawad Khokhar, Sikandar Zaib, Sughra, Adil Zameer, M Faizan, Shabana, M Umar, Raja Sajjad Ahmed and Shahbaz Ali. Sharing his views, AFC Futsal Referee Instructor Porferio J. Barlas, JR said: “On behalf of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), I am honored to be invited by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to educate and instruct their Futsal Referees. “For the first time, the PFF holding this Referee seminar for futsal that shows positive and direct efforts to promote the sport in the region and I am very happy to be a part of this history, particularly in the development of Futsal Referees of the country,” he added.