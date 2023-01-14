Share:

Pakistan women cricket team is in Australia to play three ODIs and three-T-20 cricket matches against Australia.

The first one-day international will be played at Brisbane on Monday.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

In an interview, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said, team is looking forward to play a competitive series against Australia. She said the series against Australia will provide an opportunity to players to express their talent on the field and make new fans.