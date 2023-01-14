Share:

QUETTA - Fisheries and Coastal Devel[1]opment Department Balo[1]chistan on Friday suspended the services of staff on the charges of corruption. According to a statement by the Fisheries and Coastal Development Department, the services of the staff of Fisheries Department, Balo[1]chistan, including one Assis[1]tant Director, three Inspec[1]tors and other staff, were placed under suspension on the charges of corruption.

ACTION AGAINST TRAWL[1]ING:

The statement said that the department was taking concrete steps to thawart illegal trawling in the mari[1]time limits of the province. Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziaul[1]lah Langove, has said if the trawlers mafia snatched the right of the people of Gwa[1]dar, they would have to face severe consequences. In a statement issued here on Friday, Langove said that no compromise would be made on the rights of poor people, adding the incum[1]bent provincial government had taken praise worthy measures for the welfare of the fishermen of Gwadar. “Gwadar is ours, Gwadar belongs to the people of Balo[1]chistan,” he said adding, “We are neither interested in any capitalist nor in any politician of Gwadar rather the provin[1]cial government is to address the problems of the people.” He said one percent em[1]ployment in the country was due to breeding of fish and marine life. He said if the trawlers mafia snatched the right of the people of Gwa[1]dar, they would have to face severe conseques.