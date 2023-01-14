Share:

RAWALPINDI - Peace is the key ingredient for cohesive and inclusive society, suggested by the key scholars at two-day training workshop for the faculty and students organized by Peace Chair, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation under the Peace Advocacy through Teachers (PACT) project. The objective of the workshop was to sensitize the young faculty and students regarding peace and tolerance as vital elements of community engagement. Peace Chair at FJWU, Azhar Shahbaz Khan emphasized the role of peace in present times. Moreover, he asserted the significance of tolerance and was of the view that elimination of cultural and structural violence from Pakistani society can cure the societal ills in a short time.