MULTAN - Four train coaches gift[1]ed by Pakistan Railways to south Punjab would soon be remodelled as restaurants-on-wheels to start serving food to people in a novel en[1]vironment in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur cities. Divisional Superinten[1]dent Railways Multan Hammad Hassan told APP that four coaches have arrived from Lahore under an initiative from Chairman Railways add[1]ing that two coaches were handed over to Parks and Horticulture Author[1]ity (PHA) Multan and one each to PHAs of Bahawal[1]pur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Director General PHA Multan Asif Rauf select[1]ed two sites to remodel the two coaches into restaurants-on-wheels including Goal Bagh near MM Alam road popularly known as the Brands Avenue and on a grassy slope at the foot of a mound supporting sev[1]eral monuments near the Clock Tower building in the heart of the city, said PHA spokesman Jalal. The idea was to transform the coaches into restaurants or caf[1]eterias to provide a recreational and dining space to citizens and to earn something for the PHAs to augment their resources for in[1]vestment in turning the surroundings greener, another official said. PHA Multan has de[1]cided to outsource the coaches to some expe[1]rienced hoteliers who would remodel these as per the model prepared by PHA and operate the business after winning the bid. PHA Multan has formed a committee to outsource the proposed restaurant-on-wheels and an advertisement would appear in news[1]papers by January end. Deputy director Mar[1]keting PHA Bahawalpur Rao Jazib Saeed said, a coach has also reached Bahawalpur and they were planning to remodel it into a coffee shop or caf[1]eteria near the historical Fareed gate after it is out[1]sourced to a private sector company. He said another coach has also been re[1]ceived by DG Khan PHA. OVER 2.1M FAMILIES TO GET QUARTERLY INSTALLMENT UNDER KIFALAT PROGRAM The second quarterly installment of Fiscal Year 2022-23 under BISP Kifalat program has been released as over 2.1 million poor families enrolled with the Benazir Income Sup[1]port Programme (BISP) of South Zone Punjab would avail the facility. Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, expressed these views while talking to APP here on Friday. He said that the fami[1]lies who had received message from 8171 and didn’t received their amount so far could contact nearby HBL Konnects and BISP Teh[1]sil offices for getting their installment. Mr Ameen said that the funds for BISP educa[1]tion scholarship program have also been released with this tranche and beneficiaries could get it. He informed that quar[1]terly stipend was being offered from primary to higher secondary level to both girls and boys