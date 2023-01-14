Share:

LaKKI MaRWaT - bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan along with Deputy Commissioner aun Haidar Gondal inaugurated a free virtual education platform at a colourful ceremony held at the auditorium hall in bannu city on Friday. Provision of a free virtual education platform to students and youths is an initiative of the district administration which has been implemented with the collaboration of nearpeer, an online educational platform. On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said that the southern region of the province was rich in educational talent but local students and youths lacked such platforms that could help them to get high quality education through modern technology. He asked the students of schools, colleges and varsity to take advantage of the opportunity and improve education to compete with the world.