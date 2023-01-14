Share:

The field of law has become one of the first opted fields now in Pakistan. There can be many reasons for doing so but one is most important and that it is an exceptional field where one starts studying from his first day of law school till his retirement. Every day you go through the books, research, daily basis notification, and laws amended or made. This keeps you updated. But the practical field is difficult. When a fresh graduate completes his degree and enters the field of practice, he remains surprised to see the behavior, treatment, and learning process of the senior. Here seniors think that they hold some monarch position in which they can dictate the associates to work under their instructions wherever they want. Senior lawyers hold their allegiance with one group or another in bar politics. So, they use their juniors in electoral activities throughout the year. It makes the life of juniors miserable who study day and night in pursuit of their degree to get to the field and learn from their seniors, but once they join the profession they get involved in politics in their field and learn nothing. This hurts the feelings of many fresh lawyers and they get disappointed in this field. Therefore, it is the responsibility of regulatory bodies of lawyers whether it is federal or provincial to regulate the process of junior lawyers by setting a method of learning in the field before fresh graduates start quitting this noble profession. SANAULLAH KALWAR ADVOCATE, Sindh.