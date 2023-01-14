Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A family of four, including the husband, his wife, and two young girls, died as a result of gas suffocation in a room in the precincts of Mangal Police Station on Friday.

Following legal procedures, the police handed over the bodies to the heirs. According to authorities, the unfortunate family hails from Chamhad Baghdara and have been living in the Mast Mera neighbourhood.

Amid a frigid weather, they had slept in a room while lighting a gas heater. Zeeshan, 22, his wife Bushra Bibi, 20, and their two daughters Fajr Bibi, 2, and Jannat, 1, were found dead in the morning as a result of gas filling the room.

Mangal police arrived on the scene and took the dead to Ayub Teaching Hospital, where they were returned to the relatives.

Such occurrences begin to occur in Abbottabad as soon as winter arrives, and this was the fourth such incidence.