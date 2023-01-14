Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government’s Spokes[1]person Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said that the future of Balochistan was linked with development of Gwadar. She said protection of the rights of fishermen was the respon[1]sibility of the government and the first right on Gwadar belongs to the locals here, she added. The spokesman of the provin[1]cial government said that for any economic development and accel[1]eration of economic activities, the establishment of law and order and the enforcement of rule of law were very important. Keeping in view the requirements of the modern age, the students will be provided opportunities for technical educa[1]tion and the students will be helped with scholarships for higher and quality education, she noted add[1]ing that they could play their role effectively in the development of the province. The spokesman fur[1]ther said that Chief Minister Balo[1]chistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving for the overall devel[1]opment of the province, therefore projects for collective development were being given priority.