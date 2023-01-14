Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the gov[1]ernment has decided to give fisherman the status of labour due to prolong demand of the fishermen of the province. He expressed these views dur[1]ing a tweet here. “Aim of this initiative was to protect the rights and interests of fisher[1]men. Balochistan government has given the status of labour to improve the socio-econom[1]ic condition of the fishermen,” he said. He said that it was a source of strength for us that this initiative has been appre[1]ciated by the HRCP. “The long[1]standing demand of fisher[1]men’s residential colony has also been accepted”. The Chief Minister said that the project of establish[1]ment of Colony of Fisherman was approved with the aim to provide facilities to fish[1]ermen in the area. “Our gov[1]ernment has also approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen for the provision of facilities to them,” he said.