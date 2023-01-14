QUETTA    -   Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the gov[1]ernment has decided to give fisherman the status of labour due to prolong demand of the fishermen of the province. He expressed these views dur[1]ing a tweet here. “Aim of this initiative was to protect the rights and interests of fisher[1]men. Balochistan government has given the status of labour to improve the socio-econom[1]ic condition of the fishermen,” he said. He said that it was a source of strength for us that this initiative has been appre[1]ciated by the HRCP. “The long[1]standing demand of fisher[1]men’s residential colony has also been accepted”. The Chief Minister said that the project of establish[1]ment of Colony of Fisherman was approved with the aim to provide facilities to fish[1]ermen in the area. “Our gov[1]ernment has also approved the issuance of health cards for registered fishermen for the provision of facilities to them,” he said.

FIA arrests another suspect in Gen Bajwa's tax record leak case