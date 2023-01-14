Share:

GWADAR - The Balochistan police on Friday arrested Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat-ur[1]Rehman in cases registered against him for inciting violence and other charges, DPO Gwadar confirmed. Rehman and three other persons, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, were taken into cus[1]tody from the premises of the court. Police booked Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, provoking the people for violence and other charges. The provincial government at[1]tempted to hold negotiations with the protesters, led by Haq Do Teh[1]reek (HDT), but the situation turned violent in the last week of Decem[1]ber after a policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a demonstration. The protesters were demanding a reduction in the num[1]ber of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.