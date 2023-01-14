Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday held a live open court to give the residents direct access to police high ups, a police public relations officer said on Friday. According to details, as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and on the orders of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the IGP Islamabad police held a live open court at the central police office. He said that the IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via phone calls from 2pm to 4pm. AIG (Operations) and SSP (Logistics) were also present on the occasion. IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of the callers and directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution. Most of the callers questioned about the recruitment process upon which the IGP Islamabad told them that the marking of the papers is under process which will be completed soon and the result would be announced.Speaking to the citizens, the IG Islamabad said that the police were striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible.