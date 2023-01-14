Share:

LAHORE - A promotion badge[1]pinning ceremony for police officers, who got promotion to SSP rank, was held at the Central Police Office on Friday. Punjab In[1]spector General of Po[1]lice (IGP) Aamir Zul[1]fiqar Khan, Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed and Addi[1]tional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara pinned badges on three promoted of[1]ficers. Among the pro[1]moted officers were SSPs Kashif Aslam, Bilal Iftikhar and Riffat Bukhari. The IG Punjab congratu[1]lated the promoted officers and directed them to perform their duties more diligently than before. The pro[1]moted officers thanked the IGP Punjab and ex[1]pressed their commit[1]ment that they would always remain engaged in provision of the best service delivery. Ad[1]ditional IGP Finance and Welfare and DIG Operations Punjab and other officers were also present. Meanwhile, IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the per[1]sonnel who perform their duties for conve[1]nience of citizens and supremacy of the law are valuable assets of the department and they will be encour[1]aged at all levels. IG Punjab said that the traffic wardens serv[1]ing on roads and of[1]ficials posted in field duties are real face of Punjab Police who represent the depart[1]ment to public with their behavior and professionalism. He directed that the traf[1]fic wardens should continue to strictly implement the traffic rules and SOPs dur[1]ing the duty so that there is no difficulty in providing safety and facilities to the citizens during the journey. He expressed these views while en[1]couraging duty-bound traffic wardens with commendation cer[1]tificates at the Central Police Office. Accord[1]ing to the details, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reviewed per[1]formance of traffic police in Lahore dur[1]ing a surprise visit and invited two duti[1]ful wardens at CPO. Both wardens were given commendation certificates. Traffic Wardens Junaid and Umar are among the recipi[1]ents of CC1 certifi[1]cates. IG Punjab gave Shabash to both the wardens and direct[1]ed them to perform their duties in the same spirit. CTO La[1]hore Dr Asad Malhi was also present on this occasion.