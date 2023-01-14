Share:

In the absence of any dollar inflows from the IMF or friendly countries, the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped to $4.34 billion. This dire situation is resulting in the restriction of the import of essential food items and industrial raw materials. Based on foreign exchange reserve levels, it is reported that the country does not have sufficient dollars to cover even one month of average imports. Based on the current economic trajectory, analysts are anticipating high inflation and low industrial output in the months ahead as production is being stalled due to the unavailability of imported raw materials. The situation is such that banks are not willing to process even $1,500 payments for the import of spare parts, bringing the entire supply chain to a standstill. Of course, the large debt repayments have a lot to do with the current scenario, but the government has not helped with its poor decision-making. In particular, the controlled exchange rate policy has been roundly condemned by the business community. Foreign trade has almost come to standstill because of a dollar shortage that is being reflected by the widening gap in the official and actual exchange rates. What is also very concerning is the inability of banks to open letters of credit (LC) for the import of key goods, which poses a threat to the supply of food and medicines and could also further exacerbate price pressures. Reports indicate that thousands of shipping containers are stuck at the Karachi Port, containing both perishable and non-perishable foodstuffs along with medical supplies. This is something that needs to be addressed urgently, at least when it comes to facilitating necessary imports. The underprivileged segments of society have been suffering immensely under the ongoing economic crisis, and a further shortage of food and medical supplies is not something we can afford at this point.