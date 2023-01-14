Share:

The JIT probing the incident of a gun attack on former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march last year has officially nominated three more accused in the case.

These three accused were already in the custody of the JIT.

The accused included PML-N District Information Secretary Mudassar Nazir, his brother Ahsan Ali and Tayyab But, who is also a resident of Wazirabad.

The three accused were presented before the court of district and sessions judge.

The accused were brought before the sessions court as the anti-terrorism court judge was on leave today.

The investigating officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the recovery of mobile phones.

The court accepted the request of the JIT and granted three-day physical remand of the accused to it.

The accused would be presented before the court again on Jan 17.

Police have already arrested main accused Naveed Bashir and another accused Waqas in the case of assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

PML-N District Information Secretary Mudassar Nazir’s brother Ahsan Ali wrote a post on social media on the day of the incident claiming that something bigger was going to happen today.