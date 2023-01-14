Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have intensified legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued fine tickets to road users over wrong parking, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad police intensified action against traffic rules violators and took stern legal action in order to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the federal city. Islamabad police conducted a major operation in Blue Area against wrong parking and took legal action against the violators.

All zonal DSPs have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.

It is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there. Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while an awareness campaign has also been launched to educate the citizens regarding the disadvantages of traffic rules violations.

Citizens are appealed to cooperate with police officials by following the traffic laws.